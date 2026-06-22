Failed badly: Trump as clamour for Keir Starmer’s ouster grows

US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will step down from office for "failing badly" on immigration and energy policy.

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"Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," Trump stated on his social media platform, Truth Social.

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Elaborating on his assessment, the US President claimed that Starmer's policies had fallen short across critical sectors, specifically highlighting immigration and North Sea oil development.

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"He failed badly on two very important subjects - IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!" Trump remarked.

Meanwhile, British media reports indicate that Starmer could announce his resignation as early as Monday and may set out a specific timetable for stepping down from the top post.

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However, a government source pushed back on the claim, stating that Starmer "remained focused on getting on with the job of governing", Reuters reported, citing a report in Britain's The Observer newspaper.

According to the report, political pressure on Starmer has intensified in recent months. The crisis escalated sharply after Labour Party rival Andy Burnham won a parliamentary seat, a development that could enable him to mount a formal leadership challenge.

The Observer report further stated that Starmer had been in discussions with his wife at his Chequers country residence before taking a final decision. Senior Labour figures are reportedly anticipating a possible statement on his future as soon as Monday.

Despite the speculation, the UK government source reiterated that the Prime Minister remains committed to his responsibilities, pointing to his earlier defiant statements.

Starmer had urged the Labour Party not to tear itself apart with infighting, maintaining that he "would fight any challenge to his leadership".

Although Starmer led the Labour Party to a landslide victory in the 2024 general election, he has faced growing internal dissent following controversies and policy reversals. Critics argue these shifts have heavily impacted public confidence in his government.

The report suggests that the scale of the rebellion is vast, with more than 100 Labour MPs, representing around a quarter of the party's parliamentary strength, publicly calling for him to either resign or outline a clear exit timeline.

Following consultations with cabinet colleagues, advisers, donors, and trade union leaders, Starmer reportedly concluded that his position was becoming untenable.

Concurrently, Burnham is being viewed within Labour circles as a leading contender to succeed Starmer, either through a negotiated transition or a formal leadership contest.

Burnham recently secured his parliamentary seat in a vote in which he successfully overcame tough competition linked to Nigel Farage's right-wing populist movement, Reform UK.

The political race remains wide open, as potential leadership challengers also include former health minister Wes Streeting, who has indicated a willingness to contest the leadership.