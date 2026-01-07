"Fairly unprecedented," Ex-diplomat Dnyaneshwar Mulay on US attacking Venezuela

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Reacting to the US attack on Venezuela, Dnyaneshwar Mulay, a former Indian diplomat, said it is "fairly unprecedented" in recent times.

Mulay, speaking to ANI, said all South American nations have condemned the operation.

"This is fairly unprecedented in the recent past... Unilateral action by force has been taken by the United States in the past... If the reports are to be believed, President Trump has also said he will have to take action against other countries, like Colombia, Mexico, and more. There is very strong condemnation on the Latin American side except for one or two countries. All of them have condemned it, including Brazil, which is a major country in South America," he said.

He noted that India usually does not take sides in such issues, as it maintains good relations with Venezuela.

"We have expressed concern, but India does not generally take sides... It is really a choice of independent decision-making. India does not want to take sides in this. We have had good relations with Venezuela, and we have a very strong strategic partnership with the USA... India is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation," he said.

His remarks come after the United States launched a strike on Venezuela and captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The couple are currently in US custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York, and pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges related to drugs and weapons.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, on Tuesday announced seven days of national mourning following deaths reported during the US attack in Caracas and the capture of Maduro and Flores, CNN reported.

She also noted that the country is being governed by the Government of Venezuela and not by any foreign power, rejecting claims by US President Trump, who said he needs "full access" to Venezuela.

"We are here governing alongside the people. The Government of Venezuela governs our country, no one else. There are no external agents governing Venezuela," Rodriguez said during the installation of the Agro-Food, Fishing, Communal and Industrial General Staff Commission. Her remarks were broadcast on the state-run channel Venezolana de Television (VTV), El cooperative reported. (ANI)

