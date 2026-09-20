DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "Faith and trust in homegrown Indian aircraft": IAF Chief AP Singh on Tejas sortie during India-Japan air force exercise

"Faith and trust in homegrown Indian aircraft": IAF Chief AP Singh on Tejas sortie during India-Japan air force exercise

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:32 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 20 (ANI): Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Sunday said that the sortie flown by Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita in the indigenous LCA Tejas was a clear example of the “faith and trust” in the homegrown Indian aircraft, as he highlighted the growing defence aviation capabilities of India and deepening partnership between the two air forces.

While addressing the joint statement at Jodhpur Air Force Station with Morita, Singh said, “The sortie that you've flown, I think that is a very clear example of how much faith and trust you have in the homegrown Indian aircraft... I'm sure this sortie will go a long way in having exchange programs even in flight training, especially in fighter aircraft."

Advertisement

He said the Indo-Japan bilateral air exercise Veer Guardian-2026 was more than just an exercise and would further strengthen cooperation between the two air forces.

Advertisement

“So, I can say that this Veer Guardian 26 was more than just an exercise. It is another step forward in our partnership that has grown with every engagement that we have had, and a partnership that will continue to open new avenues for mutual learning, greater interoperability, and deeper friendship between our air warriors--the people who are on the floor, in the field. Together, there is no limit to what the two air forces cannot achieve, and we will continue to increase this partnership,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Singh and General Morita took off from Air Force Station Jodhpur in Tejas aircraft during the ongoing exercise.

Advertisement

The IAF Chief also thanked General Morita for his remarks and spoke about his upcoming retirement from the post.

“Thank you very much for the kind words spoken about me and my tenure as the Chief. Yes, in another month, I am retiring from this post. I can just assure you that at least in the Indian Air Force, we have made sure that the institution is bigger than any person. So, with one person retiring, nothing will change. The kind of relationship that we have with Koku-Jieitai will continue. My successors will take it forward and will work with you closely to ensure that our relationship grows from strength to strength,” Singh said.

He also thanked General Morita for joining the exercise as a distinguished visitor and said his presence elevated the level of the exercise.

“Once again, I would like to thank General Morita, the Chief of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, who has taken time out to join us as a distinguished visitor in this exercise. That itself elevates this exercise to a much higher level. Thank you for sending your team here, and I am sure they will take back some happy memories, and we will continue to have these exercises at regular intervals,” he said.

The IAF is participating in 'Veer Guardian-2026' with its indigenous LCA Tejas, Su-30MKI and Rafale fighter aircraft, while the JASDF is participating with F-2A fighter aircraft. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts