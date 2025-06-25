Geneva [Switzerland] June 25 (ANI): Faiza Rifat from Rajasthan' Tonk representing RSKS India (UNHRC, NGO speaker), spoke at the 59th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva on Tuesday, advocating fiercely against terrorism, condemning the terrorist attack in Jammu-Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 innocent civilians were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

In her video intervention as an NGO speaker, Rifat condemned the horrific attack as part of the persistent cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir, accusing Pakistan of continuously supporting terrorist organisations.

She characterised the incident as a grave violation of human rights and a direct menace to global peace and security.

Rifat called for international intervention, urging the global community to hold Pakistan responsible for its sponsorship of terrorism and demanding a unified and decisive response to state-sponsored terror activities.

Her remarks at the UNHRC highlighted the increasing civilian deaths in Jammu and Kashmir. They reaffirmed the necessity of safeguarding the right to life, liberty, and security as stated in international human rights law.

The 59th session of the Human Rights Council commenced its four-week meeting in Geneva with the annual report from the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, regarding the global human rights situation.

Previously, Faiza Rifat expressed her support for India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Rifat emphasised that the CAA aims to provide a path to citizenship for religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Rifat stated that the CAA fulfils an urgent need by granting refuge and legal status to those who have faced persecution in their home countries historically. (ANI)

