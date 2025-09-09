DT
Home / World / Families of abductees warn of 'unbearable' price following Qatar strikes

ANI
Updated At : 11:35 PM Sep 09, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 9 (ANI/TPS): In response to the airstrikes on the Hamas leadership in Qatar, the Families' Headquarters for the Return of the Abductees expressed "great fear" for the price hostages may pay.

"We know from the survivors of captivity who have returned that the revenge directed against the abductees is cruel. The chance of their return is now more uncertain than ever," the Families' Headquarters said. "The price for the 48 abductees may be unbearable. Lives may be murdered at any given moment, and the fallen may disappear forever. It is time to end the war."

The families demanded that the Israeli government present "a structured plan for a comprehensive agreement for the return of the 48 abductees and the abductees." (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

