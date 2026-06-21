Families of detained BYC leaders protest outside Quetta jail over secret trials, rights violations

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 21 (ANI): Families of imprisoned leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) held a sit-in outside Hudda Jail in Quetta, demanding access to their detained relatives and an end to what they described as secretive judicial proceedings against prominent activist Dr Mahrang Baloch and other BYC members, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, the protest coincided with an ongoing hunger and protest sit-in by detained BYC leaders inside the prison, which entered its eighth consecutive day. The detainees have reportedly refused to accept what they call non-transparent legal proceedings being conducted without their presence and without representation from lawyers of their choice.

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Speaking at the demonstration, Nadia Baloch, sister of Dr Mahrang Baloch, said the families were standing in solidarity with the jailed leaders and demanding fair legal treatment. She called for the alleged "faceless trials" to be halted, hearings to be conducted openly, and the presiding judge to be replaced, claiming the current process lacked impartiality.

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Nadia stated that the detained leaders had been protesting inside the jail for more than a week, while relatives remained concerned about their welfare and sought direct access to them. She vowed that the campaign would continue until what she described as injustice and repression came to an end.

The protest site witnessed heightened tensions after a heavy police presence arrived outside the prison. Protesters alleged that law enforcement personnel attempted to intimidate participants and family members. Demonstrators agreed to move their gathering to the roadside after officials assured them that meetings with the detainees would be arranged later in the day, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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Baloch Women Forum chief organiser Shalee Baloch condemned the reported treatment of protesters, describing the situation as alarming. She said families were only seeking information about their loved ones and transparency regarding the ongoing legal process, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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