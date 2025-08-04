Families of enforced disappeared leaders demand justice in Balochistan

Quetta [Pakistan], August 4 (ANI): In a growing call for justice, families of forcibly disappeared and detained leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) are demanding their immediate and unconditional release, as Balochistan continues to witness an alarming rise in enforced disappearances.

With no response from the authorities and no end to their suffering in sight, these families have turned to peaceful protest and now, to social media to amplify their voices and raise awareness.

Last month, the families launched a dedicated X account, @ReleaseBYCLeaders, to spotlight the plight of their missing loved ones and rally public support. Recently, the account shared poignant images of relatives, many of them women and children, sitting under the scorching sun, holding photographs of those who have disappeared.

One of the posts reads: "Sitting in the scorching sun, these faces--eyes filled with tears and hands holding pictures of their missing loved ones. Time kept passing, and the pain kept growing. With each passing day, hope began to fade, but their resolve never broke."

The post concluded with an appeal to the public conscience: "This peaceful struggle of these oppressed families poses a question to every conscious soul: How long will this silence last? How long will this injustice continue? We will neither remain silent nor step back--this struggle will continue until justice is served."

As the BYC-led campaign gains momentum both online and on the ground, the families remain steadfast in their demand for justice and accountability.

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been a grave human rights issue for decades, rooted in the region's long-standing political and ethnic tensions. For the last several decades, Baloch nationalists, students, activists, and intellectuals have been targeted, allegedly by state security agencies, for demanding greater autonomy or rights.

Thousands have reportedly gone missing without due process, and many remain unaccounted for. Families are often left without information, legal recourse, or justice. Human rights organisations, both local and international, have condemned these actions, calling them violations of international law.

The Pakistan government has consistently denied involvement, but has failed to transparently investigate or resolve the cases. In recent years, peaceful resistance--through sit-ins, marches, and now social media--has grown, led by groups like the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

These families, driven by grief and hope, continue to demand the safe return of their loved ones and an end to the culture of impunity. (ANI)

