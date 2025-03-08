Family of missing Baloch resident calls for urgent intervention for his safe return

Balochistan[Pakistan], March 8(ANI): The family of Zulfiqar Ali Marri, a resident of Kohlu district in Balochistan, has urged authorities and human rights organizations to intervene for his safe recovery after he went missing from Quetta, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

According to his family, Zulfiqar was abducted from his hostel on Jan Muhammad Road in Quetta by unidentified individuals in the early hours of February 19, around 4:30 AM. He has been missing ever since, the Balochistan Post reported.

The Balochistan Post reported that Zulfiqar, who had traveled to Quetta for an entrance test and interview at Khuzdar University, had been staying in the city for just a few days. Concerned about the security situation in Balochistan, his family had previously ensured that he completed his F.Sc. education in Punjab. Described as a brilliant student, Zulfiqar had secured 90% marks in his matriculation exams, topping the entire Dera Ghazi Khan district. His school honored him by displaying his pictures and posters at the school's entrance and along Jampur Road, a tribute still visible today.

The family explained that Zulfiqar had reluctantly traveled to Quetta to pursue his university admission, preparing for his entrance test scheduled for February 23. He had joined an academy and regularly visited a library to study. "How could such a talented student be involved in any unlawful activities? He had only been in Quetta for a few days and had spent most of his academic life in Punjab, where strict regulations limited phone use and movement in schools and colleges," the family questioned.

The family is deeply distressed over his disappearance, with no information provided about his whereabouts. They have called on authorities and human rights organizations to take swift action to ensure Zulfiqar's safe return.

Enforced disappearances of Baloch individuals in Pakistan have been a persistent and concerning problem, especially in Balochistan. The Baloch community, advocating for increased autonomy and rights, has faced persecution by state security forces, including the military and intelligence agencies. (ANI)

