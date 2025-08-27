DT
Home / World / FAO marks Emirati Women's Day

FAO marks Emirati Women's Day

ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Aug 27, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 27 (ANI/WAM): The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) joins the United Arab Emirates in commemorating Emirati Women's Day, which this year coincides with the 50th anniversary of the General Women's Union (GWU), under the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, 'the Mother of the Nation', Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The occasion serves as a platform to recognise the critical role Emirati women play in advancing national development, particularly in agriculture and food security. In this context, FAO commends the UAE's continued efforts to empower women and promote their participation across the food and agriculture sector.

In close collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), FAO supported the establishment of the UAE's first women-only Farmer Field School (FFS) during the 2024 date palm season.

The FFS, implemented in Abu Samra, Al Ain, brought together eight Emirati women farmers, all of whom are owners and managers of their farms, to participate in a season-long, hands-on learning experience focused on sustainable date palm cultivation and integrated pest management, with a particular focus on the red palm weevil.

The programme created a dedicated space for women to exchange knowledge, apply good agricultural practices, and strengthen their role in local agrifood production systems. Facilitated by FAO and national experts, the training emphasised participatory, field-based learning - a core principle of the FFS approach globally.

Dr Ahmad Mukhtar, FAO Regional Representative for Near East and North Africa, emphasised the vital role of Emirati Women in shaping the future of agriculture.

He added, "The pioneering role of Emirati women in the agricultural sector stands as a truly inspiring model. By investing in their skills, knowledge, and leadership, we not only foster innovation and resilience in our agrifood systems but also lay the foundation for a sustainable and prosperous future. Their contributions exemplify how empowering women aligns directly with the broader goals of sustainable development, driving progress for both communities and nations alike." (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

