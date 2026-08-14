Far-right Reform UK leader Farage wins Clacton by-election after contest against 'trash can' comedian

London [UK], August 14 (ANI): Far-right Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on Friday won the Clacton by-election by a comfortable margin, securing his return to the UK Parliament after the contest was boycotted by Britain's major political parties and saw comedian 'Count Binface' emerge as his main challenger, CNN reported.

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According to CNN, Farage secured 22,239 votes, around 1,000 more than the tally he recorded in the 2024 general election.

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His closest challenger, Count Binface, the self-styled "intergalactic space warrior" whose real name is Jonathan David Harvey, polled 9,455 votes.

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The unusual contest drew widespread attention after Binface campaigned dressed as a trash can, while 32 other fringe and novelty candidates also stood in the election, CNN reported.

"I came first in the Clacton by-election! Of the candidates who bothered to turn up for the results," Binface posted on X after the result was announced.

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Farage, who had been serving as Clacton's MP, did not attend the declaration of the result, saying police had warned him about an alleged campaign to disrupt the event.

The by-election was triggered after Farage resigned from Parliament six weeks earlier amid heightened scrutiny over his and Reform UK's finances. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has defended his decision to seek a fresh mandate from voters.

"I've decided the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions," Farage said when announcing the by-election, CNN reported.

The contest was subsequently mocked by critics, with commentators describing it as a "circus", particularly after the major parties chose not to field candidates, leaving Farage facing a field dominated by independent, fringe and novelty contenders.

Despite his decisive victory, the by-election has not entirely removed the political difficulties confronting Farage and Reform UK.

Before resigning, Farage was facing an investigation by Parliament's standards committee. That inquiry is expected to resume following his re-election. If the investigation concludes that parliamentary rules were breached, a process could potentially lead to another by-election, CNN reported.

The decision to trigger the poll has also drawn criticism over its cost, which is expected to be around GBP 250,000 (USD 338,000).

While Farage had argued that Reform UK would cover the expense, the public remains legally responsible for the cost of holding the election.

According to CNN, Farage had sought to portray the contest as a battle between himself and the political establishment, but the result also comes as Reform faces increasing competition from the right.

The Clacton result nevertheless gives Farage another parliamentary mandate as he seeks to consolidate Reform UK's position in British politics, even as the party faces scrutiny over its finances, competition from the right and questions over the durability of its support. (ANI)

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