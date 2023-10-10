‘Fauda’ star Lior Raz joins ‘Brothers in Arms’ to extract families after Hamas attack on Israel

New Delhi, October 10
Israeli star Lior Raz, known for starring in and co-creating web series “Fauda”, says he has joined the ‘Brothers in Arms’ volunteers to extract two families from the bombarded town of Sderot in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Accompanied by the president of the Israel Democracy Institute Yohanan Plesner and “Fauda” co-creator-journalist Avi Yissascharov, Raz on social media shared a video of them rushing to take cover from a rocket attack on Monday night.
“Accompanied by Yohanan Plesner and Avi Yissascharov, I headed down south to join hundreds of brave ‘brothers in arms’ volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract two families. No fear!” Raz captioned the post on his X account.
Accompanied by Yohanan Plesner @yplesner and Avi @issacharoff , I headed down south to join hundreds of brave "brothers in arms" volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract 2 families pic.twitter.com/WpM9JLeOZM— Lior Raz (@lioraz) October 9, 2023
The southern Israeli town of Sderot is located nearby Gaza, ruled by the Hamas militant group.
‘Brothers in Arms’ is an Israeli protest group representing retired soldiers. After graduating from high school at the age of 18, Raz enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces and became a commando in the elite undercover counter-terrorism unit.
Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning. At least 700 people have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel.
In the Gaza Strip, there are nearly 500 deaths and over 2,000 wounded in Israel's counterattack, according to reports.
While Israel sealed it off from food, fuel, and other supplies in retaliation for a bloody incursion by the militants, Hamas also escalated on Monday, pledging to kill captured Israelis if attacks targeted civilians without warnings.
