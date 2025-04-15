Islamabad [Pakistan], April 15 (ANI): Former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry has accused lawyers and the current leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of trying to take control of the party from its founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry accused the PTI legal team and leadership of working against Imran Khan, as per reports. He alleged that some people became members of the National Assembly using Khan's name while secretly expressing hope for convictions against him and other senior members of the party.

"PTI lawyers and current leadership are trying to take over the party. There's now a race to meet the founder and feed him false information," he said.

Chaudhry also slammed the PTI's legal team for not appearing in the Supreme Court, ARY News reported.

"Not a single PTI lawyer appeared in the Supreme Court today. They are destroying the rights of the PTI founder," former minister said.

He accused PTI leadership of working hand-in-hand with the government.

Earlier, a scuffle broke out between Fawad Chaudhry and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shoaib Shaheen outside Adiala Jail.

The argument between the two leaders turned physical, with Fawad Chaudhry allegedly slapping Shoaib Shaheen, ARY News reported, citing sources. While complaining to Imran Khan about Chaudhry, he alleged that he was assaulted by the PTI leader at Gate No. 5 of the jail.

Shaheen claimed that he suffered injuries during the scuffle. In response to the scuffle, Fawad Chaudhry accused Shoaib Shaheen of making derogatory remarks about Imran Khan during a TV program.

Chaudhry said that he had asked Shaheen not to make such remarks. However, the situation escalated, and a scuffle broke out between two leaders. On December 1 last year, PTI severed ties with Fawad Chaudhry after instructions were given by Imran Khan. (ANI)

