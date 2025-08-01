DT
FBI opens new office in New Zealand to push back against China's growing expansion in Pacific region

ANI
Updated At : 04:40 PM Aug 01, 2025 IST
Wellington [New Zealand], August 1 (ANI): The FBI has officially opened a standalone office in New Zealand's capital, Wellington, aiming to bolster joint efforts between the United States and New Zealand to counter China's expanding influence in the Pacific region, FBI Director Kash Patel said Thursday, according to the Taipei Times.

Patel, who spent several days in Wellington meeting with senior New Zealand government ministers, intelligence chiefs, and law enforcement officials, emphasised that the new dedicated FBI attache office will deepen Washington's longstanding cooperation with one of its key partners in the southwestern Pacific.

In a statement released by the US embassy in Wellington, Patel said, "Some of the most important global issues of our times are the ones that New Zealand and America work on together, countering the CCP [Communist Party of China] in the INDOPACOM [US Indo-Pacific Command] theater, countering the narcotics trade, working together against cyber intrusions and ransomware operations and most importantly protecting our respective citizenry," as reported by the Taipei Times.

The FBI has maintained a suboffice in New Zealand since 2017, with both countries collaborating closely on issues such as child exploitation and organised crime. The expanded office reflects growing concerns about China's increasing strategic presence in the Pacific, a region crucial to global security.

New Zealand and the United States are both members of the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing alliance, which also includes Australia, Canada, and the UK. Patel acknowledged the critical role of this partnership, stating, "The FBI cannot do it alone; we need all of them to get after the fight and put the mission first," the Taipei Times reported.

New Zealand's Minister of Defence, Judith Collins and Minister of Police Mark Mitchell welcomed the establishment of the new FBI office, highlighting its importance for enhancing the safety and security of New Zealanders.

The US embassy further noted that the office will also oversee FBI partnerships in nearby regions, including Antarctica, Samoa, Niue, the Cook Islands, and Tonga, reinforcing the United States' commitment to countering Chinese influence across the Pacific, the Taipei Times reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

