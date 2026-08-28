DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Fears of fresh floods in Nepal after breach reported in barrier lake in Tibet, evacuation of citizens on

Fears of fresh floods in Nepal after breach reported in barrier lake in Tibet, evacuation of citizens on

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:18 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 28 (ANI): Even as Nepal battles the devastation wrecked by the flood there are concerns that fresh floods could be triggered after a large barrier lake formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers reportedly breached on Friday.

Advertisement

Kathmandu post reported that Rasuwa Chief District Officer Narendra Pariyar said that the Nepali Army had just informed him that the lake had breached.

Advertisement

People in the Trishuli area of Nepal were evacuated again as a heavy flow of water from above has threatened to raise the river's water level, Nepal Police stated after an earthquake jolted Longchang City in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Advertisement

Nepal Police said that a dam on the Tibet side has burst again.

"Information has been received that the water dam on the Tibet side has burst again. Therefore, all security personnel, rescue workers involved in rescue and relief operations, and the general public are requested to remain immediately alert and move to safe locations or notify others," Nepal Police posted on X.

Advertisement

The Chinese Government had warned that the lake, formed by flooding near the confluence was already overflowing and faced a high risk of breaching as more water flowed into it.

According to the Kathmandu Post report an official at the Rescue Coordination Centre at Tribhuvan International Airport said helicopters already stationed in Dhunche and other parts of Rasuwa would be deployed for the reconnaissance.

The official said."Information has come that the lake on the Chinese side has breached. So, preparations are underway to send helicopters stationed in Dhunche and Rasuwa for reconnaissance."

China's Ministry of Water Resources had estimated the lake's volume at about 2 million cubic metres as of Thursday morning. Another 3 million cubic metres of water was expected to enter the lake over the following three days, according to the Global Times.

The Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo originate in Tibet and merge before crossing into Nepal, where the river is known as the Bhotekoshi.

Nepal Police have now begun evacuating people from Trishuli. A police official told ANI that all forms of work, including the rebuilding of the roads in the region, have halted.

Nepal Police officer P Chaudhary said, "The water level is about to rise, so everyone is being stopped. The vehicles that were engaged in the operation are all returning. They are all coming back. Everyone is being evacuated from there and is being taken to a safe location. All the work has stopped. Even worse flooding is yet to come; that is why everyone is being put on alert."

Authorities involved in rescue operations have so far recovered 475 bodies, raising the death toll from the devastating Bhotekoshi flood, which occurred on Wednesday, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The Nepal Tourism Board said on Thursday night that 667 tourists and travellers, including 127 Nepal's residents, were still missing in areas affected by the floods. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts