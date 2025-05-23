Federal judge blocks Trump administration’s decision to bar foreign student enrolment at Harvard
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s decision to revoke Harvard University's ability to enrol international students.
The temporary restraining order stops the government from pulling Harvard's certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Programme, which allows the school to host international students with visas to study in the US.
Harvard filed the lawsuit in US District Court in Massachusetts earlier on Friday.
