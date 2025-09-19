DT
Home / World / Federal judge tosses Trump’s $15 billion defamation lawsuit against New York Times 

The lawsuit named a book and an article written by Times reporters Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig
AP
Tampa (US), Updated At : 11:05 PM Sep 19, 2025 IST
US President Donald Trump gestures during a meeting. Reuters file
A federal judge in Florida on Friday tossed President Donald Trump’s $15 billion defamation lawsuit against New York Times.

The lawsuit named a book and an article written by Times reporters Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig that focuses on Trump’s finances and his pre-presidency starring role in television’s “The Apprentice”.

Trump said in the lawsuit that they “maliciously peddled the fact-free narrative” that television producer Mark Burnett turned Trump into a celebrity — “even though at and prior to the time of publications defendants knew that President Trump was already a mega-celebrity and an enormous success in business”.

