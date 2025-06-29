DT
Federal Traffic Council holds its second meeting of 2025

Federal Traffic Council holds its second meeting of 2025

ANI
Updated At : 06:55 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 29 (ANI/WAM): The Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior held its second meeting of 2025, chaired by Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harthi, Chairman of the Council, with the participation of all members. The meeting was held via videoconference, as part of the Council's commitment to continuing its efforts to enhance traffic safety across the country.

During the meeting, Council members discussed a number of topics related to traffic safety, reviewing development projects and proposals that would enhance safety and safe travel on the roads, in line with the Ministry of Interior's vision to reduce traffic accidents and protect lives and property.

The Council announced the agenda for educational activities for the third quarterly campaign for the year 2025, which will launch next July under the slogan "A Summer Without Accidents," coinciding with summer.

The campaign aims to spread traffic awareness among all segments of society and urge them to adhere to traffic laws and regulations, contributing to reducing accidents and achieving the highest levels of prevention and public safety on the roads.

The Council also reviewed the results of performance indicators related to previous quarterly traffic campaigns, which reflected a significant improvement in community engagement and public commitment.

The meeting also discussed the level of services provided to the public through available official channels, enhancing the quality of communication and raising awareness. It also emphasised the need to continue working together and integrating with strategic partners towards a safer and more secure traffic environment.

This meeting comes within the framework of the Federal Traffic Council's commitment to its pivotal role in developing traffic policies and strategies, promoting a culture of safe driving, and consolidating the concept of traffic safety as a shared responsibility that contributes to protecting lives and property, and fulfilling the aspirations of the wise leadership to provide a sustainable and safe environment for all. (ANI/ WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

