Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 3 (ANI): Exiled Bangladeshi author and activist Taslima Nasreen on Monday got nostalgic after a visit to the iconic Indian Coffee House at College Street in Kolkata, the popular literary and cultural hub which she had frequented many times during her previous stays in the city.

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Speaking to reporters, Nasreen said, "It feels good, it feels very good to come to College Street. I used to come here a lot before. I've been to the Coffee House many times."

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Nasreen returned to Kolkata nearly two decades after she was forced to leave the city in 2007 amid intense protests over her writings and memoir Dwikhondito (Split into Two), which was published in 2003. Her return marks her first public visit to the city since then.

The iconic Indian Coffee House on College Street is the ultimate cultural and intellectual hub of Kolkata, famous for its historic "adda" (free-flowing conversation) culture.

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Housed in the 19th-century Albert Hall (built 1876), it has been a meeting ground for legendary figures like Satyajit Ray (Indian film director and screenwriter), Amartya Sen (Indian economist), and Manna Dey (Indian playback singer and music director).

Earlier on Sunday, Nasreen said that she believes the BJP-led government in India supports freedom of speech, while contrasting her experience under successive governments in West Bengal, i.e. of Left Front government, the TMC government, and now the BJP government.

Addressing a press conference, she said, "One government forced me to leave, another one did not allow me, and another one welcomed me. I am happy. I believe that this current government of India believes in freedom of speech." She thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for ensuring her safety and security during her visit.

"No politics was involved in my event. I must thank CM Suvendu Adhikari because he ensured my safety and security. I am yet to decide whether I will stay in Kolkata," she said.

The writer and activist, who has been living in exile since 1994, had previously said she had been invited to the city by an organisation called Secular Mission, headed by Osman Gani Mallik. (ANI)

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