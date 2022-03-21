Ferry sinks in B’desh, 6 dead

- At least six persons died and dozens are missing as a boat with over 50 passengers capsized after being hit by a cargo vessel in Shitalakshya river near Dhaka.
- The boat, on way to Munshiganj, sank after being hit by MV Ruposhi-9 in the Syedpur Al Amin Nagar area around 2.20 pm on Sunday, officials said.
