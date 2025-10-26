DT
Home / World / FIFA, ASEAN launch new regional football partnership

FIFA, ASEAN launch new regional football partnership

ANI
Updated At : 11:35 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 26 (ANI/WAM): FIFA and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have renewed their partnership with the signing of a new five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

The agreement was signed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, and witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister and ASEAN Chair Anwar Ibrahim. It builds on the 2019 MoU, which supported joint initiatives such as Football for Schools and regional health and education programmes.

The renewed MoU aims to strengthen cooperation in five areas: promoting sports integrity, leveraging sport for social and economic development, advancing football both on and off the pitch, encouraging inclusion, and supporting climate resilience.

As part of the partnership, FIFA announced the launch of the FIFA ASEAN Cup, a new regional tournament that will bring together ASEAN member associations in a format similar to the FIFA Arab Cup. Infantino said the event would unite countries through football, boost national team performance, and promote player development across Southeast Asia.

FIFA will collaborate with the Asian Football Confederation, the ASEAN Football Federation and member associations to finalise the tournament format. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

