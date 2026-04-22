"Fight against terrorism in all its forms": Israeli FM reaffirms solidarity with India on Pahalgam terror attack anniversary

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 22 (ANI): Marking the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar reaffirmed his nation's solidarity with India, paying a wholesome tribute to the victims of the tragedy while underlining the shared commitment between the two strategic partners to combat global extremism.

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In a post on X on Wednesday, the Foreign Minister expressed the collective mourning of his country, stating, "On behalf of the State of Israel, on one year to the Pahalgam terror attack, we honor the memory of the innocent lives lost and stand with their families in grief."

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https://x.com/gidonsaar/status/2046831564823126374?s=20

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Emphasising a shared commitment to global security, Sa'ar underlined that Israel remains "resolute and unwavering in its fight against terrorism in all its forms." He further highlighted the strategic partnership between the two nations in addressing extremist threats and maintaining regional order.

The Foreign Minister noted that the two countries would persist in their joint efforts to ensure a safer future. "Together with India, we will continue to strengthen our cooperation to confront this threat with determination and to advance peace, security, and stability," he added.

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The remembrance comes as the nation recalls the shock of April 22, 2025, when terrorists struck the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Claiming 26 lives, the assailants entered a village and killed civilians in an area known for its scenic beauty, which was rendered in blood as Pakistan-backed terrorists killed several innocent people.

In the cross-border communal attack in Pahalgam, the assailants reportedly questioned the victims about their religion before killing them, leaving families grappling with loss even a year later.

As India mourned the loss, what followed was decisive action by the Indian armed forces in the form of Operation Sindoor. Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to dismantle the infrastructure behind the strike.

In the aftermath of the attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure across the region. According to official details, Indian armed forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, and eliminated over 100 terrorists during the operation.

What followed were drone attacks and shelling by Pakistan, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying radar installations in Lahore and radar facilities near Gujranwala.

Inflicted by heavy damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10.

Furthermore, Operation Mahadev was another big joint success of the Army and security forces last year, as they tracked down and eliminated three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Beyond military strikes, India took stringent non-military actions, which included the termination of the Indus Waters Treaty and the suspension of all bilateral trade with Pakistan. (ANI)

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