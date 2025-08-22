Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to visit India from August 24-27: MEA

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, accompanied by his spouse, Suluweti Rabuka, will visit India from August 24 to 27, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The visit will begin in New Delhi, where the Prime Minister Rabuka will be received at IGI Airport, after which he will have a meeting with a Cabinet Minister. On August 25, Rabuka will lay a wreath at Rajghat before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, which will be followed by an exchange of MoUs and press statements. He will then call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Continuing his engagements, on August 26, the Fijian leader will deliver a lecture at Sapru House, organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs. The visit will conclude with his departure from Delhi on August 27.

The upcoming engagement also followed recent high-level exchanges between the two countries.

In May, Union Minister of State of External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, had called on Prime Minister Rabuka after attending the 146th Girmit Day celebrations in Fiji as the Guest of Honour. The two leaders had held discussions on the deepening of ties and cooperation across key sectors.

In a post on X, the MoS had said, "Honoured to call on H.E. @slrabuka, Prime Minister of Fiji, in Labasa following the Girmit Day celebrations. Had meaningful discussions on deepening India-Fiji bilateral cooperation across key sectors." He had also shared several engagements he was a part of during his visit to Fiji.

In his address at the celebrations, MoS Margherita had paid tribute to the enduring legacy of the 'Girmitiyas'--whose resilience, sacrifice, and spirit laid the foundation for a vibrant and inclusive Fiji. "Honoured to join the 146th Girmit Day celebrations in Fiji as Guest of Honour, alongside Chief Guest H.E. @slrabuka, Hon. @FijianPM. In my address, I paid tribute to the enduring legacy of the Girmitiyas -- whose resilience, sacrifice, and spirit laid the foundation for a vibrant and inclusive Fiji." (agreement)

Along with PM Sitiveni Rabuka, he had also presented awards to the descendants of Girmityas and thanked the Government of Fiji for recognising their contributions by declaring Girmit Day a National Holiday. He had further virtually participated in the inauguration of the Yoga Centre in Seaqaqa, representative of the strong historical and cultural ties of India and Fiji and aimed at promoting holistic health and wellness. He had also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora.

MoS Margherita had been on a visit to New Zealand and Fiji from May 8-12, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs in an earlier statement.

India's links with Fiji commenced in 1879 when Indian labourers ('Girmitiyas') were brought there under the indenture system to work on sugarcane plantations. Between 1879 and 1916, around 60,553 Indians were brought to Fiji. Beginning in the early 20th century, Indian traders and others had also started arriving in Fiji. In 1920, the indenture system was abolished. Before Fiji's independence in 1970, India had a Commissioner since 1948, who was later upgraded to High Commissioner after independence. (ANI)

