Tehran [Iran], May 29 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday said that reaching a final agreement amid diplomatic efforts to extend the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran is contingent upon the US abandoning what he described as an "excessive approach" and "contradictory positions".

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Araghchi made these remarks during a telephone conversation with Omani counterpart Badr Al-Busaidy, during which both sides reviewed the latest developments in diplomatic engagements aimed at achieving a complete solution to the hostilities in West Asia.

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According to the statement issued in Telegram, it stressed that Tehran remains "serious and steadfast" in pursuing its "legitimate rights and interests", while underlining that progress towards any final understanding depends on Washington maintaining a consistent and constructive stance.

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"While explaining the latest status of the diplomatic process mediated by Pakistan, the Foreign Minister of our country considered reaching a final agreement to be conditional on stopping the excessive approach and changing and contradictory positions by the American side and emphasised that the Islamic Republic of Iran is serious and steadfast in pursuing its legitimate rights and interests," the statement read.

Amid this development, US President Donald Trump today stated that he will convene an emergency meeting in the White House Situation Room to make a final decision on a broad, multi-part peace deal with Iran.

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Taking to Truth Social, Trump outlined the rigid, unyielding terms under which the US is prepared to permanently lift its unprecedented naval blockade, end hostilities, and orchestrate the highly complex excavation and destruction of Iran's deeply buried enriched nuclear materials.

The 60-day memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at extending the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran reportedly includes an Iranian commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons and also lays out that initial negotiations during the 60 days would focus on the disposal of the Islamic Republic's highly enriched uranium and limits on enrichment activities.

In return, the United States would discuss sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets as part of the broader negotiations.

During the call, Araghchi also appreciated Oman's "principled and responsible" role in promoting regional peace and security, particularly its mediation efforts in Iran-US discussions, noting that despite Oman's constructive engagement, these efforts had faced what he described as "US reneging" and also criticised Washington's threatening rhetoric towards Muscat.

The Iranian Foreign Minister further highlighted coordination between Iran and Oman regarding maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, stating that measures to ensure safe shipping were in line with international law and the interests of the global community.

The US had earlier warned Oman against any involvement in allegedly facilitating a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz with Iran, stating that Washington will not tolerate such efforts and will take action against those involved.

In a post on X, on Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US would take strict action against any entities involved in facilitating such a system, warning Oman in particular.

Later, speaking to the reporters at a White House briefing, Bessent said that Oman has assured Washington that it has no plans of tolling the Strait of Hormuz with Iran and wants to continue the good relations between the two countries. (ANI)

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