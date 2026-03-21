Finland, 20 other nations release joint statement condemning Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in Strait of Hormuz

Helsinki [Finland], March 21 (ANI): Finland has joined its international partners in issuing a joint statement condemning recent attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and calling for adherence to international law. United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Denmark, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Romania, Bahrain and Lithuania have all signed the statement condemning the targeting of ships.

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In a post on X, Finnish President Alexander Stubb wrote, "Finland, together with our close partners, today joined a joint statement regarding the situation in the Persian Gulf and, in particular, the Strait of Hormuz."

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https://x.com/alexstubb/status/2035087904670667003

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He added that the statement "condemns Iran's recent attacks on commercial vessels and attempts to disrupt commercial shipping."

The joint statement also emphasised the need for countries to follow global norms. "The statement also calls on all countries to respect international law and uphold the principles of international security," Stubb said.

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Highlighting collective intent, he noted that participating countries have expressed willingness to act. "The countries participating in the statement express their readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait," he added.

The joint statement comes from the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Denmark, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Romania, Bahrain and Lithuania on the Strait of Hormuz.

"We condemn in the strongest terms recent attacks by Iran on unarmed commercial vessels in the Gulf, attacks on civilian infrastructure including oil and gas installations, and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces," the statement read.

Expressing concern over rising tensions, the leaders said, "We express our deep concern about the escalating conflict. We call on Iran to cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817."

The statement underscored that freedom of navigation remains a core principle of international law, including under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and warned that the impact of disruptions would be felt globally, particularly by vulnerable populations.

"Consistent with UNSC Resolution 2817, we emphasise that such interference with international shipping and the disruption of global energy supply chains constitute a threat to international peace and security," it said, calling for "an immediate comprehensive moratorium on attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas installations."

The countries also expressed readiness to act collectively to maintain maritime security. "We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning," the statement added.

The countries also expressed readiness to act collectively to maintain maritime security. "We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait. We welcome the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning," the statement added.

They also pledged support for affected nations. "We will also work to provide support for the most affected nations, including through the United Nations and the IFIs," the statement said.

Reiterating the importance of global cooperation, the leaders added, "Maritime security and freedom of navigation benefit all countries. We call on all states to respect international law and uphold the fundamental principles of international prosperity and security." (ANI)

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