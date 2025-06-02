DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Finland to open new Honorary Consulate in Gujarat to boost ties in innovation, education, and sustainability

Finland to open new Honorary Consulate in Gujarat to boost ties in innovation, education, and sustainability

Finland is opening a new Honorary Consulate in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on June 9, 2025, to strengthen ties. Mr. Kulin Lalbhai will serve as Honorary Consul, focusing on cooperation in digitalization, education, sustainability, and innovation between Finland and Gujarat.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:30 PM Jun 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Embassy of Finland in New Delhi has announced the opening of a new Honorary Consulate in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, scheduled for June 9, 2025.

Advertisement

The move marks a significant milestone in Finland-India relations and highlights Finland's growing commitment to strengthening ties with India, particularly in Gujarat.

The new Honorary Consulate will focus on enhancing cooperation in key areas such as digitalization, education, sustainability, and innovation.

Advertisement

Prominent Gujarat-based business leader Kulin Lalbhai has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of Finland. In his new role, he is expected to play a vital part in boosting economic collaboration and fostering close bilateral relations between Finland and the state of Gujarat.

To formally inaugurate the consulate, Finland's Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lahdevirta, will visit Gujarat next week.

Advertisement

The Ambassador will be joined by a high-level business delegation and will hold meetings with government officials, industry leaders, corporate executives, and members of the academic community.

"This is an important moment for Finland-India relations," said Ambassador Lahdevirta. "Gujarat's leadership in industrial development, sustainability, and digital innovation makes it a natural partner for Finland.

The opening of the new Honorary Consulate reflects our commitment to deepening regional collaboration in India."

Expressing his enthusiasm on the appointment, Honorary Consul Kulin Lalbhai said, "I'm excited to take on this role at a time when there is so much potential for meaningful collaboration between Finland and Gujarat.

Both regions share a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and education, and I look forward to helping accelerate our joint efforts in these areas."

The establishment of the Honorary Consulate is expected to provide a further boost to Finland's diplomatic and economic presence in western India.

Finland and India have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations. In recent years, bilateral relations have acquired diversity with collaboration in research, innovation, and investments by both sides. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts