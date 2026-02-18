New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo arrived in India to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and was greeted by Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Singh.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "A warm welcome to the Prime Minister of Finland @PetteriOrpo on his arrival for the India-AI Impact Summit. He was received at the airport by Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship @jayantrld. The visit will further cement the diverse bilateral partnership, with a focus on digital & AI, sustainability and education sectors."

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, it started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026.

The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity.

The Summit will have participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, about 45 Ministers.

The AI summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

Finland and India have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations. In recent years, bilateral relations have acquired diversity with collaboration in research, innovation, and investments by both sides. The Indian community in Finland is vibrant and well-placed. Indian culture and yoga are very popular in Finland. (ANI)

