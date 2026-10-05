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Home / World / Finnish envoy praises Capt Machchhar’s role in FlyDubai incident, says every life saved is “highly appreciated”

Finnish envoy praises Capt Machchhar’s role in FlyDubai incident, says every life saved is “highly appreciated”

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ANI
Updated At : 02:50 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Finnish Ambassador to India Mikko Kivikoski has praised the Indian pilot whose actions during the FlyDubai incident have drawn widespread appreciation, saying every life that can be saved in an aviation incident is “highly appreciated”.

Speaking to ANI, the Finnish envoy was asked about the incident and the Indian pilot who has been hailed for his actions, including by global leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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“When it comes to aviation and possible incidents and catastrophes, every life which can be saved is highly appreciated,” the Ambassador said.

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The envoy, however, cautioned against drawing conclusions about the incident before the completion of the ongoing investigation.

“When it comes to the incident itself, I believe the investigations are ongoing. So let’s see the outcomes of the investigations and what emerges from them. Then we can make conclusions,” the Finnish Ambassador said.

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Asked about the appreciation being received by the Indian pilot from global leaders and Prime Minister Modi, the envoy reiterated his praise for efforts that help save lives.

“Absolutely. As I said, every life which can be saved is highly appreciated,” the Ambassador said.

The remarks came amid widespread recognition of the Indian pilot’s actions during the FlyDubai incident, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praising the pilot’s efforts.

Building on this global appreciation, Captain Machchhar is now being hailed as a hero for his actions during the incident, while Netanyahu's invitation for the Indian pilot and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light a celebratory flame on Israel's next Independence Day adds further recognition to the brave deed by the Indian pilot. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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