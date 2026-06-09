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Home / World / FIR registered over alleged dance party at Rawalpindi Judicial Complex

FIR registered over alleged dance party at Rawalpindi Judicial Complex

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ANI
Updated At : 06:03 AM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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Rawalpindi [Pakistan], June 9 (ANI): Police have registered a case after a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing a dance party inside the Rawalpindi Judicial Complex.

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An FIR has been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station in Rawalpindi on Monday following a complaint by a sessions court watchman regarding a video circulating on social media that allegedly shows indecent acts inside the Judicial Complex, according to Samaa TV.

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In his complaint, the watchman stated that he had seen a video circulating on social media which allegedly showed men and women involved in indecent acts inside the Judicial Complex.

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According to the FIR, the incident is said to have occurred in a part of the Judicial Complex used by lawyers. The complainant alleged that the video shows men and women engaged in indecent acts.

He also mentioned that the individuals in the video can be clearly recognized.

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Samaa TV reported that after the FIR was registered, Civil Lines Police initiated a search operation to track down and identify the people seen in the video.

Police officials said that efforts are ongoing to trace the suspects and take lawful action against them.

Authorities are reviewing the video along with other available evidence as part of the probe. The matter gained attention after the footage went viral on social media, leading law enforcement agencies to begin formal legal proceedings.

No arrests have been made so far, while investigations and search operations are still underway. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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