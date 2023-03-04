Fire at Indonesian oil depot kills 16

Jakarta, March 3
A large fire broke out at a fuel storage depot in Indonesia’s capital on Friday, killing at least 16 persons, injuring dozens of others and forcing the evacuation of thousands of nearby residents, officials said.
The fuel storage station, operated by state-run oil and gas company Pertamina, is near a densely populated area. It supplies 25 per cent of Indonesia’s fuel needs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No religious minority can freely live or practise its religion in Pakistan today: India at UN
'Pakistan obsessed with us while its people battle for livel...
Australian PM Anthony Albanese to play Holi, watch cricket on India visit from March 8 to 11
Both PMs will attend the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Sum...
Select central govt employees get one-time option to opt for old pension scheme
The option may be exercised by the government servants conce...
Pro-Khalistan supporters vandalise Laxmi Narayan temple in Australia
In January, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Australia's Carrum D...