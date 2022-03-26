Fire at Jeddah oil depot; Houthis claim attack

Jiddah, March 25

A raging fire erupted Friday at an oil depot in Jeddah ahead of an F1 race in the Saudi city, according to videos, with Yemen's Houthis rebels acknowledging they had launched a series of attacks.

While Saudi Arabia and its state-run oil behemoth Saudi Aramco did not acknowledge the blaze, it appeared to be centred on the same fuel depot that the Houthis had attacked in recent days. — AP