Fire at Jeddah oil depot; Houthis claim attack

Jiddah, March 25
A raging fire erupted Friday at an oil depot in Jeddah ahead of an F1 race in the Saudi city, according to videos, with Yemen's Houthis rebels acknowledging they had launched a series of attacks.
While Saudi Arabia and its state-run oil behemoth Saudi Aramco did not acknowledge the blaze, it appeared to be centred on the same fuel depot that the Houthis had attacked in recent days. — AP
