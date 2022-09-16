Fire engulfs 42-storey building in China; no deaths reported

Beijing, September 16
A massive fire sent flames and black smoke pouring Friday from a 42-storey skyscraper in central China belonging to the country's largest telecoms operator, but no casualties were reported, officials said.
Dozens of floors burned in the China Telecom building in the city of Changsha, the capital of central Hunan province. The city's fire department said it sent 280 firefighters who were able to quickly extinguish the blaze on the 218-metre (720-foot) building.
No injuries or deaths have been reported, China Telecom said in a statement. It said there was no disruption to cellphone service, but social media users complained of being unable to use their phones.
Videos of the blaze showed one side of the building scorched black, with debris falling to the ground. Other videos from local media showed workers inside managing to evacuate the building.
There was no immediate information on the cause of the blaze. (AP)
SCY
SCY
09161736
NNNN
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Now is not the time for war, let us strategise for peace, PM Modi tells Putin
In surprise meeting with PM, Turkish President Erdogan seeks...
CUET-UG: Around 114 candidates score 100 percentile in four or five subjects
NTA senior director Sadhana Parashar said results of candida...
Delhi Excise policy: ED conducts fresh raids at 40 locations; Centre using CBI, ED to ‘scare and threaten’ everyone, alleges Kejriwal
AAP has refuted allegations of irregularities and corruption...
CUET UG admissions: 'Merit list to be based on normalised scores not percentile'
Universities can use these normalised marks for preparing th...
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids by Delhi anti-corruption branch
ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in ...