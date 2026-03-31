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Home / World / Fire extinguished on Kuwaiti oil tanker hit by drone attack in Dubai waters

Fire extinguished on Kuwaiti oil tanker hit by drone attack in Dubai waters

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ANI
Updated At : 01:25 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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Dubai [UAE], March 31 (ANI): The Dubai Media Office on Tuesday confirmed that the fire aboard the Kuwaiti oil tanker Al Salmi has been successfully extinguished, causing damage to the vessel's hull and raising concerns about a possible oil spill.

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The tanker, Al Salmi, was carrying 2 million barrels of oil from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, destined for Qingdao, China. Thankfully, all 24 crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported.

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In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said, "Dubai authorities have confirmed that response teams have successfully extinguished the fire involving a Kuwaiti oil tanker. Relevant teams continue to assess the situation and take the necessary measures, and updates will be shared as they become available."

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https://x.com/DXBMediaOffice/status/2038792633410338902?s=20

"Authorities in Dubai responded to a fire in an abandoned house in Al Badaa caused by debris following an air defence interception. Four minor injuries were reported among individuals in the vicinity of the house," it said further.

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https://x.com/DXBMediaOffice/status/2038749781963800822?s=20

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said early on Tuesday that the Al Salmi tanker was struck in an Iranian attack while anchored at the port in the United Arab Emirates, causing damage to the vessel and a fire on board, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

The Dubai Media Office said that the incident involving Kuwaiti oil tanker in Dubai waters (Anchorage "E"), had no injuries.

"Authorities in Dubai confirm their response to an incident involving a drone affecting a Kuwaiti oil tanker in Dubai waters (Anchorage "E"), with no injuries reported. Maritime firefighting teams are currently working to bring the fire under control and manage the incident in line with established procedures. Further updates will be provided as they become available," it said.

https://x.com/DXBMediaOffice/status/2038759395329556751?s=20

"Authorities in Dubai continue firefighting operations in response to the incident involving a Kuwaiti oil tanker. No injuries have been reported, and the safety of all 24 crew members has been secured," it said further.

https://x.com/DXBMediaOffice/status/2038764748326797669?s=20

The authorities had issued an alert earlier when the fire was detected.

"Authorities in Dubai continue to respond to the fire affecting a Kuwaiti oil tanker. Further updates will be shared as they become available," it said.

https://x.com/DXBMediaOffice/status/2038771756027306343?s=20

Multiple loud explosions were heard in Dubai, starting at around 6 or 7 pm local time on Monday until about 1 or 2 am on Tuesday, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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