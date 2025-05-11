Fire forces evacuation of Moshav, closure of highway

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 11 (ANI/TPS): Following the outbreak of a fire near Highway 42 in southern Israel, police have begun evacuating residents of Moshav Kfar Aviv as a precaution.

Highway 42 is closed to traffic in both directions near the moshav. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)