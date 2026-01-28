DT
Home / World / Fire hits luxury hotel in French Alps, scores evacuated

Fire hits luxury hotel in French Alps, scores evacuated

Safety measures are under scrutiny in the region after a blaze in a bar in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve killed 40 people

article_Author
Reuters
Paris, Updated At : 01:29 PM Jan 28, 2026 IST
Scores of people were evacuated after a fire swept through a five-star hotel in the ski resort of Courchevel in the French Alps late on Tuesday, officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze which started in the attic of the Hotel des Grandes Alpes at around 7 pm (1800 GMT), the Prefecture of Savoie region said on its website. Officials said almost 100 people were evacuated, and local media later reported the number had risen to 270 after the fire spread to a nearby building. Staff and guests took refuge in other hotels, the local government said.

"The evacuation proceeded calmly and no injuries have been reported so far," it said.

Safety measures are under scrutiny in the region after a blaze in a bar in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve killed 40 people and injured more than 100, many of them teenagers.

