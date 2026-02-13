DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Fire in Budapest suburb kills at least 3 and injures 22

Fire in Budapest suburb kills at least 3 and injures 22

Firefighters extinguished the fire in Budakeszi, about 8 km west of Budapest, after it engulfed the two-storey building in the early morning hours

article_Author
AP
Budapest, Updated At : 10:26 PM Feb 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
More than 40 paramedics and 18 emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene. Photo: iStock
Advertisement

At least three persons died and nearly two dozen others were injured after a building used as temporary lodgings for workers caught fire early Friday in a suburb of Hungary’s capital, authorities said.

Advertisement

Firefighters extinguished the fire in Budakeszi, about eight kilometres west of Budapest, after it engulfed the two-storey building in the early morning hours, according to Hungary’s National Directorate General for Disaster Management.

Advertisement

More than 40 paramedics and 18 emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters pulled several survivors and three gas cylinders from the building. The bodies of two men and a woman were found beneath the collapsed roof of the building, a spokesperson for the disaster management authority said.

Advertisement

In a news conference Friday, a spokesperson for Pest County Police Headquarters said an explosion in one of the rooms likely caused the fire. He added that several irregularities were discovered in the building, including gas usage that was out of compliance with regulations.

A criminal investigation has been launched in the case, police said.

Advertisement

Paramedics treated 22 persons for injuries sustained during the fire, including four whose injuries were life-threatening. The injured were transported to eight hospitals in Budapest for further treatment.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts