Home / World / First BRICS Sherpas' Meeting Held During India's Chairship in New Delhi

First BRICS Sherpas' Meeting Held During India's Chairship in New Delhi

ANI
Updated At : 02:35 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The first meeting of BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas under India's Chairship was held from 9-10 February 2026 in New Delhi.

The meeting was Chaired by Secretary (Economic Relations) Sudhakar Dalela, India's BRICS Sherpa, supported by Joint Secretary (Multilateral Economic Relations) Shambhu L Hakki, India's BRICS Sous Sherpa.

BRICS Sherpas and senior officials from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and UAE participated in the meeting. The BRICS Sherpas and Country Representatives jointly called on the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on 10 February 2026.

During the meeting, India presented the priorities for its Chairship in 2026 under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". Several Ministries and Departments of the Government of India presented India's priorities and proposed activities under various BRICS thematic areas, including cooperation in health, agriculture, labour and employment, disaster risk reduction, environment, climate change, energy, innovation, ICT, security and counter-terrorism, economic and financial domains. Further, there was a productive exchange of views on institutional development of the BRICS grouping. In line with India's approach of having a "people-centric" Chairship, presentations on cooperation in sports, youth connect, cultural engagements, BRICS Academic Forum, BRICS Think Tank Council, BRICS Civil Forum as well as the BRICS Business Council and the BRICS Women's Business Alliance were also made.

The representatives of the BRICS Partner countries participated at the opening session of the meeting. The BRICS Members and Partner countries appreciated the theme and priorities identified by India for its Chairship, which builds on the cooperative activities carried out under previous BRICS Chairships, and shared their perspectives in advancing priorities of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, and people-centric approach.

The delegates visited the National Crafts Museum & Hastakala Academy and Akshardham Temple. The BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas will continue to meet regularly during the course of the year to coordinate work across various thematic tracks. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

