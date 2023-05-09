First ChatGPT detention in China

Beijing, May 8
The Chinese police have detained a man for allegedly generating fake news of a train crash and disseminating it online using artificial intelligence technology, in what was reported to be China’s first arrest for misuse of ChatGPT.
The police said on Sunday that a suspect surnamed Hong had been detained for “using artificial intelligence technology to concoct false and untrue information”.
The case first caught the attention of the cyber division of a county police bureau when they spotted a fake news article that claimed nine persons had been killed in a local train accident on April 25, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.
