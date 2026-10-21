First FATF plenary under UK Presidency to take place from October 28-30

Paris [France], October 21 (ANI): The first Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Plenary meeting under the UK Presidency of Giles Thomson will take place from October 28 to 30, concluding FATF Week, which begins on Monday.

According to a release issued by the global financial crime watchdog, delegates from across the FATF Global Network of more than 200 jurisdictions and observer organisations will gather in Paris to exchange on evolving threats to global financial integrity and security.

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For the first time, Barbados, Namibia and Thailand will participate under the FATF-Style Regional Body (FSRB) Guest Initiative. This initiative aims to bolster the global fight against illicit finance by broadening perspectives from different regions of the world to inform the FATF’s work.

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Delegates will advance work under the FATF’s roadmap on combating fraud, as the FATF works to tackle one of the world's largest generators of criminal proceeds.

This Plenary is also expected to discuss mutual evaluation reports of Mexico and the US under the new round of mutual evaluations. These assessments examine the effectiveness of countries’ measures to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing, as well as their compliance with the FATF Recommendations.

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Delegates will also review progress made by jurisdictions under increased monitoring.

A summary of the Plenary outcomes will be published on the FATF website following the conclusion of the meeting.

On Friday 30 October, the FATF President will also hold a virtual press conference to announce the outcomes of the Plenary. The press conference is scheduled for 17:00 CEST. (ANI)

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