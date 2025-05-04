First Houthi missile lands near Ben-Gurion International Airport in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 4 (ANI/TPS): A Houthi missile landed in a grove near a Ben-Gurion International Airport access road on Sunday morning, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed on Sunday morning. The attack marked the first time a missile had landed inside the airport complex.

At least one man was injured in a nearby parking lot.

"There is an injured person from the fall near Terminal 3, near the planes," said the chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority Employees' Committee following this morning's Houthi missile attack.

Advertisement

Arrivals and departures were suspended while workers checked the runways.

The attack triggered sirens across central Israel, including Jerusalem, the Tel Aviv and Haifa areas, and as far north as the coastal city of Nahariya.

Advertisement

Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote, "Sirens sounded across Israel due to a projectile launch from Yemen."

https://x.com/IDF/status/1918915139828392018

The IDF said it is reviewing the incident. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)