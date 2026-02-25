Tel Aviv [Israel], February 25 (ANI): The streets of Tel Aviv were filled with a sense of profound pride and shared heritage as members of the Indian diaspora and local residents gathered to celebrate the historic arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The atmosphere was a testament to the deep-rooted cultural ties and the growing strategic partnership between the two nations, brought to life by the personal stories of those whose lives bridge India and Israel.

Speaking to ANI, a resident of Israel highlighted the strengthening bilateral relationship and their personal connection to Indian culture.

"I took part in the Know India contest. The Jewish community of India is spread all over. Israel and India are now at a juncture of increasing treaties and contacts in general," the resident said.

Echoing the historic significance of the visit, Ravita, a member of the Indian diaspora, spoke about the vision for the future and the milestone moment.

"I come from the Indian Jewish community. India is now gearing towards 'Viksit Bharat'. He (PM Modi) is the first Indian Prime Minister to walk on Israeli soil," she stated.

The emotional depth of the occasion was further enriched by Dina Semte, a blind Indian singer who originally hails from Manipur.

Preparing for a special performance, she shared her journey of resilience and the power of art to unite.

"I come from Manipur, India. After 6 years of age, I became blind. I came to Israel from India when I was around 12 years old. I am happy that I am performing in front of PM Modi. Music connects everyone. This is very special for me," she added.

This vibrant community reception set the stage for the Prime Minister's official engagements as he arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day state visit.

He was warmly received by his counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his wife, Sara Netanyahu.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed optimism about his visit, stating, "Landed in Israel. I am extremely honoured to be received by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs Netanyahu at the airport. I look forward to engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship."

Reflecting on the diplomatic significance, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted on X that this marks PM Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years, during which he was accorded a special guard of honour.

"Israel is an important partner of India across strategic and technological domains, with deep cooperation in science and technology, innovation, defence, and agriculture. The relationship is anchored in mutual trust, shared priorities, and a growing convergence in futuristic technologies," the post added.

His counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu reciprocated the warmth, stating on X, "It's a great honour to welcome you to Israel, Prime Minister Modi."

This visit, as described by PM Modi ahead of his departure, serves as an opportunity to further deepen the "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership" that has witnessed "remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years."

The anticipation was equally visible in Jerusalem, where tricolours were tucked into shopfronts and conversations in Hindi echoed through neighbourhoods as the Indian community prepared for the Prime Minister's arrival.

During the visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and will address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. (ANI)

