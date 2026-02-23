DT
Home / World / Fishermen's arrests spark by Lankan Navy draws sharp criticism of Centre

Fishermen's arrests spark by Lankan Navy draws sharp criticism of Centre

ANI
Updated At : 02:15 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
Pamban (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 23 (ANI): The arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy has once again triggered political outrage, with strong words directed at the Central Government for what has been described as continued inaction.

Reacting to the latest incident, N J Bose, Tamil Nadu Fishermen Association State General Secretary, condemned the recurring detentions and seizure of boats, calling it a "daily routine" that has pushed fishing communities into distress.

Speaking about the recent arrests, Bose said, "The Sri Lanka Navy is arresting fishermen and seizing their boats. It has become a daily routine. Yesterday, twelve people who went out from Pamban, along with one boat, were captured. This is deeply unfortunate, and I strongly condemn it."

The remarks reflect mounting frustration among coastal communities, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where fishing is a primary livelihood for thousands of families. Repeated incidents of arrests in the Palk Strait have long been a sensitive diplomatic issue between India and Sri Lanka, with fishermen often alleging that they inadvertently cross maritime boundaries due to the narrow stretch of water.

The criticism, however, was directed more sharply at New Delhi than at Colombo. Accusing the Centre of indifference, Bose stated, "The Central Government has done nothing -- like blowing a conch in a deaf ear. They have neither condemned these actions nor taken steps to retrieve the boats. They have not provided compensation to the fishermen. Without doing anything, the Central Government is remaining passive and sluggish."

Warning of political consequences, the statement added, "It is unclear whether they are completely neglecting the fishermen. I want to warn them that this neglect could lead to a situation where the fishermen choose to boycott them in elections."

While acknowledging that the State Government has been offering financial relief, Bose stressed that compensation alone cannot solve the crisis. "As far as the State Government is concerned, they are at least providing compensation. But compensation alone is not enough. Only if the boat is returned can the fisherman continue his livelihood. Only if the fisherman is safe can that family survive."

Describing the situation as "very serious," Bose urged immediate diplomatic and administrative intervention. "The government must take immediate action to rescue our fishermen and recover their boats. The Central Government must act. I urge the Central Government not to remain like someone blowing a conch in a deaf ear, but to take decisive action."

The latest arrests have once again spotlighted the fragile existence of coastal fishing families, whose income depends entirely on safe access to the sea. With tensions resurfacing, calls for a more proactive and sustained engagement between the two nations are growing louder. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

