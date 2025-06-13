Five Baloch men forcibly disappeared in Balochistan amid surge in abductions by Pakistani forces

Balochistan [Pakistan] June 13 (ANI): At least five Baloch males have been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security personnel in separate events across Balochistan, according to The Balochistan Post (TBP).

On Wednesday night, Pakistani forces allegedly detained two individuals in the seaside town of Ormara: Sagheer Baloch and his friend Iqrar, Jangiyan's son.

The TBP report said that both guys are from the same family and that their locations have been unknown since their detention.

In another incident on June 4, Pakistani forces allegedly detained Mukhtiar, Ashraf's son, from the Korek village of Jhao, Awaran district. Family relatives stated that they had gotten no information about his current whereabouts.

Previously, a local contractor, Bashir Ahmed, the son of Hassan, was reportedly abducted by Pakistani soldiers while travelling from Lasbela to Jhao. Bashir Ahmed lives in Gaazi Hassan Goth in the Jhao district, according to a TBP report.

Another man, Raziq, was taken into custody after Pakistani forces and intelligence personnel raided a house in Naag at around 3 am on Thursday.

His whereabouts also remain unknown. Meanwhile, a Baloch student studying at the University of Karachi has reportedly been forcibly disappeared for the second time. Family members said Sagheer Ahmed, son of Ghulam Qadir, was detained by Pakistani forces on Wednesday night while travelling from Turbat to Karachi, the TBP report highlighted.

According to local human rights activists, the number of enforced disappearances in Balochistan has increased dramatically in 2025.

However, many families remain silent out of fear of vengeance. In many cases, they are told not to communicate with the media, and initial reports are frequently delayed, according to the TBP report.

Pakistani authorities have routinely denied involvement in enforced disappearances. However, rights organisations and Baloch civil society groups continue to accuse the country's security forces and intelligence services of carrying out systematic abductions, with a focus on students, political workers, and residents of conflict-affected areas, according to the TBP report. (ANI)

