Swat [Pakistan], July 23 (ANI): At least five children were killed in separate rain-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat district as torrential monsoon rains triggered flash floods and house collapses, local rescue officials said on Tuesday, according to Dawn.

Advertisement

Monsoon rains continue to lash several parts of the province, prompting authorities to issue urban flooding alerts. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that 221 people have died and over 500 others have been injured in rain-related incidents across the country since June 26, Dawn reported.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Shafiqa Gul, a tragic incident occurred in the Sur Dherai area of Malam Jabba, where a woman and her two sons attempted to cross a stream when they were caught in a sudden flash flood.

Advertisement

"The mother, holding her 10-month-old baby in her arms, was trying to guide her seven-year-old son across the stream when a flash flood struck. In the chaos, she lost control, and the child in her arms was swept away," Gul said.

Dawn reported that the bodies of both sons were recovered by rescue personnel after hours of coordinated efforts.

Advertisement

In another rain-related tragedy, three children lost their lives and a woman was seriously injured when a house collapsed in Gujar Band Shanko area of Madyan due to heavy rainfall.

"Upon receiving the emergency call, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene and retrieved the victims from the rubble with assistance from local volunteers," the spokesperson said.

The injured woman was transported to the Civil Hospital Madyan, where she remains under critical care, Dawn reported.

Authorities have urged residents, especially those living in low-lying or mountainous regions, to exercise extreme caution during the ongoing monsoon season. The district administration stated it is monitoring weather developments and has mobilised emergency services for a swift response to further incidents caused by the relentless rains, according to Dawn.

In June, at least 13 tourists were swept away in Swat while sheltering from flash floods on a riverbank, highlighting the recurring risk in the area.

A fresh spell of monsoon rains struck parts of the province on Monday, damaging houses, crops, and cutting off key road access.

In Chitral, the Chitral River swelled due to fast-melting glaciers, washing away six houses and a large stretch of farmland in Junali Koch village near Booni town. Heavy rainfall in Arakhan village, Mirgram, in Yarkhon Valley also caused severe damage to dozens of homes and reportedly swept away a large number of livestock, Dawn reported.

The lower parts of Chitral also remain at risk, as the Chitral River overflowed and endangered houses and infrastructure in Ayunand and other low-lying areas.

In Bajaur tribal district, heavy flooding forced authorities to close the Jar Bypass Road, a key route connecting the district to the rest of the country through the Bajaur-Munda Road. Officials advised commuters to use the Khar-Qazfi Bypass Road to prevent further incidents, according to Dawn.

Rescue 1122 confirmed that emergency response teams have been deployed across vulnerable areas. Meanwhile, road and bridge infrastructure in several regions sustained damage, disrupting traffic on Darra Tang Road and stranding both public and goods transport between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, Dawn added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)