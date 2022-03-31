Five die in Israel terror attack, gunman killed

PTI

Jerusalem, March 30

At least five persons were killed in a shooting on Tuesday evening in a suburb of Tel Aviv in the third such attack in Israel over the last seven days, bringing the total number of Israeli deaths to 11 in recent terror attacks.

Shooter Diaa Hamarsheh, 27, from Israel-occupied West Bank village of Yabad was shot and killed by the police at the shooting spot. Besides, five Palestinians allegedly involved in the attack were arrested on Wednesday by Israeli forces operating in the West Bank. A police spokesman said the shooting took place in two different areas in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv. One of the victims is said to be a police officer who was trying to stop the attacker, while the rest were civilians. A footage showed the assailant entering a convenience store armed with an assault rifle. —