Balochistan [Pakistan], July 6 (ANI): At least five men have reportedly been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces during a series of raids in Balochistan's Kech and Gwadar districts, The Balochistan Post reported. These incidents intensify concerns over the growing pattern of enforced disappearances in the region.

In the Kech district, The Balochistan Post reported that on the afternoon of July 2, a man identified as Sufian, son of Ghulam Rasool Sufi, was detained in the Singani Sar area of Turbat. Security personnel allegedly transferred him to an undisclosed location. His whereabouts remain unknown, and no charges have been filed against him.

In another case, another man named Muslim, son of Tariq, was allegedly abducted from his home in the Malikabad area of Tump at approximately 1:30 am on July 3. According to his family, the raid was conducted by a combination of uniformed and plainclothes personnel. His location also remains unknown, The Balochistan Post reported.

Meanwhile, in Gwadar city, two brothers, Usama and Sadaqat, sons of Haji Ayub, were reportedly taken into custody by security forces while inside a local shop around 8m on Saturday. Eyewitnesses told The Balochistan Post that the brothers were forced into a vehicle and driven away. No further information has been provided to the family since their disappearance.

In Jiwani, a town in Gwadar district, The Balochistan Post reported that Syed Mohammad Shaho was previously detained by security forces, briefly released, and then forcibly disappeared again four days ago. His family says they have received no updates regarding his condition or location.

Enforced disappearances remain a persistent issue in Balochistan, with hundreds of cases reported every year. Human rights groups and local activists continue to call on the Pakistani government to end the practice and ensure accountability. Victims' families have demanded immediate and unconditional release of their loved ones, The Balochistan Post reported. (ANI)

