Five German climbers killed in Italian Alps avalanche

Five German climbers have died after being caught in an avalanche in the Italian Alps, local authorities said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The climbers had set out on Saturday to scale Cima Vertana in the Ortler mountain range near the village of Solda. The avalanche struck as they headed for the summit.

Advertisement

The cascade of snow and ice swept away members of two separate rope teams. The bodies of two men and a woman were recovered on Saturday while the two other victims, a father and his 17-year-old daughter, were found on Sunday.

Advertisement

Two other climbers escaped unharmed.

The Ortler massif, part of the Italian Alps close to the Swiss border, is a popular destination for experienced hikers and climbers.