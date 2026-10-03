Five Indian nationals rescued, shifted ashore after projectile hits tanker in Hormuz: Embassy in Oman

Muscat [Oman], October 3 (ANI): Five Indian nationals aboard a Kuwait-flagged tanker were safely shifted ashore after the vessel was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the Embassy of India in Oman said.

In a post on X on Friday (local time), the Embassy said it had coordinated the rescue of the five Indian nationals aboard the tanker MT Kazimah III after the vessel was hit by a projectile in the region.

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The Embassy also expressed gratitude to the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance during the rescue operation.

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“Earlier today, the Mission coordinated rescue of five Indian nationals on board the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III, struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. All 5 Indian nationals have been shifted ashore safely. We thank the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance,” the Embassy said in the post.

The vessel is a crude oil tanker currently sailing under the flag of Kuwait and is en route to the port of Lomé in Togo.

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The development comes as India continues to closely monitor the safety and well-being of Indian seafarers operating on commercial vessels across the Persian Gulf.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday that more than 4,500 Indian seafarers are currently on board various commercial vessels operating in the area, including 163 Indian seafarers on 12 active cargo ships.

“At this point, we have six India-flagged commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf. We also have six foreign-flagged vessels which are carrying cargo to India. So 12 ships are there. On these ships, we have around 163 Indian seafarers who are on board,” Jaiswal said during a media briefing.

“Apart from this, we also have over 4,500 Indian seafarers who are on board various commercial vessels which are operating in the area,” he added.

Jaiswal said the Ministry of Shipping, in coordination with Indian diplomatic missions and local stakeholders, was monitoring the movement of vessels and the well-being of Indian seafarers.

“Our Ministry of Shipping continues to monitor the movement of these ships and is looking at the well-being of all these seafarers, and as and when required, through our embassies and other stakeholders, they do the needful for their well-being and welfare,” he stated.

“On our side, we remain committed to the safety and well-being of our seafaring community abroad,” Jaiswal said.

The update comes against the backdrop of heightened security risks across global maritime corridors, including the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Black Sea, where commercial shipping has faced recurring attacks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had raised concerns over attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers during his address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly last week.

“New challenges in the maritime domain have added to longstanding ones on land. There have been attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers in the Gulf and from the Red Sea to the Black Sea. Indian seafarers have lost their lives, as have others from other nations. This is completely unacceptable,” Jaishankar told the UN assembly.

Jaishankar also said India had joined Liberia and 23 partner nations in an international coalition to mobilise global public opinion and defend commercial shipping routes.

“We must ensure that the safety and security of shipping and seafarers is never compromised. Scrupulously observing international law is an integral element of that endeavour,” Jaishankar urged.

He also called for immediate restraint and de-escalation in the Gulf region to protect civilian crews and ensure uninterrupted energy supplies and global trade. (ANI)

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