Five injured in Seattle shooting

Seattle, July 29
A shooting in a Seattle parking lot on Friday night wounded five persons, two of them critically, the city's police chief said.
The Seattle police department responded to a reported shooting around 9 pm in the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South.
The shooting started in the parking lot of what was formerly known as King Donuts and was directed at a community event occurring nearby, Seattle police chief Adrian Diaz said at the scene.
The five victims included two who were listed in critical condition and three who appeared to be stable. Four victims were transported to Harborview Medical Centre in Seattle and the fifth was treated at the scene, Diaz said. Diaz said the police were not sure of a possible motive. — AP
