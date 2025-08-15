DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Five killed as chopper carrying relief aid for rain-hit areas crashes in Pakistan

Five killed as chopper carrying relief aid for rain-hit areas crashes in Pakistan

Poor weather conditions led to the crash
article_Author
PTI
Peshawar, Updated At : 06:53 PM Aug 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

A helicopter carrying relief goods for rain-hit areas crashed due to bad weather killing two pilots and three others in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Friday.

Advertisement

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's MI-17 helicopter had taken off from Peshawar for Bajaur when contact was lost over Mohmand tribal district, according to initial reports.

Chief Secretary of the province, Shahab Ali Shah, confirmed that poor weather conditions led to the crash.

Advertisement

Over 100 persons have died, scores of others injured and several missing as torrential rains lashed the province triggering flash floods and landslides, mainly in Bajaur and Buner districts.

Authorities also stated that it remains to be determined whether the crash was caused solely by weather or other factors.

Advertisement

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the crash site, and the deceased will be laid to rest with full state honours.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, announcing a day of mourning across the province on Saturday.

“We share the grief of the bereaved families,” Gandapur said. “The helicopter crew sacrificed their lives to save others — they are our true heroes and their sacrifice will be remembered in golden words in history.”

The provincial government's second helicopter is currently engaged in rescue operations in Buner district, the chief minister said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts