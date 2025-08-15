Five killed as chopper carrying relief aid for rain-hit areas crashes in Pakistan

A helicopter carrying relief goods for rain-hit areas crashed due to bad weather killing two pilots and three others in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Friday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's MI-17 helicopter had taken off from Peshawar for Bajaur when contact was lost over Mohmand tribal district, according to initial reports.

Chief Secretary of the province, Shahab Ali Shah, confirmed that poor weather conditions led to the crash.

Over 100 persons have died, scores of others injured and several missing as torrential rains lashed the province triggering flash floods and landslides, mainly in Bajaur and Buner districts.

Authorities also stated that it remains to be determined whether the crash was caused solely by weather or other factors.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the crash site, and the deceased will be laid to rest with full state honours.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, announcing a day of mourning across the province on Saturday.

“We share the grief of the bereaved families,” Gandapur said. “The helicopter crew sacrificed their lives to save others — they are our true heroes and their sacrifice will be remembered in golden words in history.”

The provincial government's second helicopter is currently engaged in rescue operations in Buner district, the chief minister said.