DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Five killed, three injured in blast at taxi stand in Pakistan's Chaman

Five killed, three injured in blast at taxi stand in Pakistan's Chaman

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:50 AM Sep 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 19 (ANI): At least five people were killed and three others injured in an explosion at a border taxi stand in Chaman, a city in Pakistan's Balochistan province, Geo News reported.

Advertisement

According to the local administration, the blast occurred when explosives concealed in passengers' luggage detonated at the busy stand. The injured and deceased were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the attack.

The provincial Home Department said that security forces swiftly cordoned off the site, while investigators are probing the nature and motive of the explosion. In a statement, the department stressed that strict action would be taken against those facilitating terrorism in the province, Geo News reported.

Advertisement

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the bombing, expressing grief over the deaths and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured. He directed authorities to provide the best possible medical care and emphasised that those behind the attack must be brought to justice. "Elements spreading unrest in Balochistan are enemies of the province's development and prosperity, and their nefarious designs will never succeed," the Prime Minister said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also denounced the incident, offering condolences to the families of the victims and affirming government support during this difficult time.

Advertisement

The blast in Chaman came on the same day two people were injured in a separate hand grenade attack in Kalat's Mangocher Bazaar. Violence in the province has escalated in recent weeks. Two days earlier, five soldiers, including a captain, were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in Balochistan's Kech district. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts